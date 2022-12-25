Israel bans entry of medical equipment into Gaza, Palestinian authorities warn

An Israeli ban on the entry of medical equipment into the Gaza Strip is putting the lives of hundreds of patients at risk, Palestinian authorities warned on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Health Ministry official Ibrahim Abbas said Israeli authorities refuse to allow medical equipment, including diagnostic devices, into Gaza.

"Lack of medical service puts the lives of hundreds of patients at risk," he warned.

The Palestinian official added that the Israeli ban also makes it difficult to repair medical devices due to lack of spare parts.

Abbas appealed to the international community and human rights groups to immediately intervene to pressure Israel to allow the entry of medical equipment to save the lives of Palestinian patients in Gaza.

Home to 2.3 million population, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

