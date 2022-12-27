Israel TV slams alleged Egyptian work on free-trade zone with Gaza

Israel TV Channel 12 has slammed alleged Egyptian work on building a free-trade zone with the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli TV claimed that Egypt has been developing trade ties with the Gaza Strip through the construction of a free industrial and commercial zone.

It also alleged that in 2014, a military infrastructure was built in the Gaza Strip that posed a threat to Israel's security. Israel has since faced difficulties to dismantle that infrastructure.

Referring to the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2021, when Israel killed more than 160 Palestinians and wounded hundreds others, the Israeli TV claimed that Israel destroyed Hamas' military capabilities in Gaza.

It added that while there has been tension in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip continues to be quiet, "but this is not real quietness."

The Israeli TV further claimed Hamas has been transferring millions of US dollars through the commercial exchange with Egypt, pointing out that the free-trade zone with Egypt will improve Hamas' ability to generate cash and reduce its dependence on Israel.

A free-trade zone with Egypt, the Israeli TV said, will develop Gaza's economy, but the thousands of tons of commodities entering Gaza through this trade zone without Israel's scrutiny could be used against Israel and turn the power balance in Gaza upside down.