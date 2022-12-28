Greek Orthodox Patriarchate condemns settler land grab in East Jerusalem

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem has strongly condemned the storming of its land by an Israeli radical group in Wadi Hilweh in Silwan, south of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Patriarchate affirmed in a statement issued yesterday that the piece of land, known as 'the red land', is five dunums in size (around 1.2 acres) and has been leased to the Sumrin family by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem since the start of the last century, adding that the family continues to cultivate the land.

The Patriarchate said the intrusion is a clear encroachment on its property in Jerusalem and proof of the radical Israeli groups' expansionist practices that deliberately target Christian churches in Jerusalem.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem stressed its commitment to all its rights, properties and endowments, adding that it will spare no effort to protect and defend its rights.

READ: Jerusalem's Islamic council warns Israel 'militarising' Al-Aqsa Mosque