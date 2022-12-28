Iran welcomes resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia

Iran welcomed on Monday the resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia, a week after the foreign ministers of both countries held a "friendly meeting."

Responding a question about relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that the two countries seem to currently agree on the adoption of a "constructive" approach toward the resumption of talks on the normalisation of bilateral relations, of which five rounds have so far been held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

He added that in view of the current atmosphere, the possibility "exists" for holding a new round of the Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad.

"Our friends have made good efforts in this regard and Iran and Saudi Arabia trust the Iraqi side; we welcome the efforts of this country to hold talks," he said, adding that Tehran welcomes the statements of the Saudi foreign minister.

Last Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced holding a "friendly conversation" with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, on the side-lines of the Baghdad-2 summit held in Jordan on Tuesday.

Abdollahian said the Saudi foreign minister "confirmed his country's readiness to continue dialogue with Iran."

Direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia began in April 2021, mediated by Iraq.

In an attempt to improve relations, and since then, five rounds of dialogue took place in Baghdad under the direct auspices of former Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who had good relations with both Riyadh and Tehran.

