Iran: Nuclear deal is 'available' but not forever

The chance for nuclear negotiations is still "available" but it will not remain so "forever", Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said yesterday, criticising the "hypocrisy" of Western powers.

Abdollahian was speaking at the start of his official visit to Oman at a time when the nuclear negotiations have reached a standstill and tensions have increased between the Islamic Republic, Europe and the United States.

"The Omani authorities have always played a positive and constructive role in converging views between the parties," he added, in reference to Muscat's role in the talks.

The Iranian foreign minister said the nuclear issue was at the top of the agenda for the trip. He warned that "the chance for reaching an agreement will not remain available forever."

"If the Westerners continue their hypocritical and interventionist behaviour, we will head to another path."

Last week it was reported that US President Joe Biden had said the news agreement concluded by world powers with Iran to limit its nuclear programme is "almost dead".

