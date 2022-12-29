Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers south of Hebron

December 29, 2022 at 4:13 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli occupation forces in occupied Hebron, West Bank on October 18, 2021 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
Illegal Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinians and prevented them from working on their land in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern Occupied West Bank.

Fouad Al-Amour, coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, said in a press statement that a number of settlers attacked farmers from the Abu Qbeita family, preventing them from cultivating their land in El-Saifer area in Masafer Yatta, and destroyed the seeds prepared for cultivation.

The settlers were protected by the Israeli occupation army, Al-Amour added.

Masafer Yatta is a community of 12 Palestinian villages located in the city of Yatta south of Hebron. Its residents have been suffering from the threat of forced displacement for decades due to the establishment of scores of illegal settlements, outposts and military training zones by Israeli occupation forces.

 

