Israel arrested over 3,000 Palestinians in 2022

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli occupation forces in 2022, as part of what the occupation has dubbed operation "Breaking Waves".

Some 14 weapons workshops were also closed and 500 arms seized, occupation forces claim. Arab48 had reported that 2.8 million shekels ($0.8 million) was also stolen.

It comes amidst a rise in Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank over the past few months, during which illegal settlers have on occasion even turned against Israeli forces.

This year alone over 150 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory, including 33 children. According to the UN, this makes 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005.

READ: Report: Israel demolished 950 Palestinian homes in 2022

Earlier this month, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the UN to deploy its staff on patrols across the occupied West Bank given the increasing number of settler attacks and excessive use of violence by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians during nightly raids.

Overnight raids by the Israeli army are a near-daily practice in the occupied West Bank. Israel claims that they are essential for intelligence purposes, however rights groups have slammed the practice, insisting that the goal is to oppress and intimidate the Palestinian population and increase state control.

Like military checkpoints and the illegal Separation Wall, insist critics, the raids are part of the DNA of the Apartheid State.

A report issued last month by the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC), revealed that the Israeli occupation had issued 1,829 administrative detention orders; detaining Palestinians without charge or trial.

According to the report, the highest number of detainees was recorded in Jerusalem where 2,700 Palestinians had been detained.

READ: Hamas: Resistance, unity to face policies of new extremist Israel gov't