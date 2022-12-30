48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2022

The Islamic Waqf (Endowments) Department in Jerusalem revealed that 2022 witnessed the highest number of violations and incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque with more than 48,000 Israeli settlers storming the Muslim holy site.

In a statement, the body said the violations included turning the mosque into a military barracks for Israeli army soldiers and having extremist Jewish groups perform Jewish prayers, prostrations, public Talmudic rituals, chants, singing and dancing inside the mosque's courtyards, as well as raising Israeli flags.

The statement warned that the settlers' provocative behaviour provoked Muslim worshippers and could trigger a religious war in the region.

The Waqf affirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic holy site that will not be divided.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem is affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments which is responsible for managing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

READ: Jerusalem's Islamic council warns Israel 'militarising' Al-Aqsa Mosque