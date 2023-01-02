Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt police checkpoint attack 

Daesh, have claimed responsibility for an attack on a police checkpoint in Ismailia Governorate, eastern Egypt that killed four people and injured 12 others, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came according to a statement published by the group's Amaq news agency, late on Saturday evening.

On Friday evening, local media outlets in Egypt, including the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper, announced that the attack, which took place on Friday afternoon, left three police officers and a still unidentified person dead.

The Egyptian authorities did not respond to the group's statement.

In a related context, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) all condemned, on Sunday, in separate statements the attack and offered their condolences to the victims' family and wishing recovery to the injured.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly condemns the terrorist attack," stressing "its support for all measures taken by the Egyptian government to protect its sovereignty and security, and to confront terrorism."

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the attack, as well as "standing in solidarity with the brotherly Egyptian leadership, government and people in this calamity."

Qatar and Bahrain have also issued similar statements.

For its part, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also "condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack," affirming "its support for the Egyptian government efforts and the measures it takes to protect its security and stability and to eliminate terrorism and extremism."

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victim's families and to the government and people of Egypt and wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

