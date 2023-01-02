Palestine says Netanyahu's denial of 'occupation' is a blow to supporters of two-state solution 

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates said Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's denial that Israel occupies Palestine is a "blow" to countries that adhere to the two-state solution.

In a statement issued Sunday, the foreign ministry considered Netanyahu's position on the Israeli occupation of Palestine as a "blow" to the countries that proclaim adherence to the two-state solution and principles of human rights, while providing protection for the Israeli occupation in international forums.

In his response to the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the nature of occupation, Netanyahu expressed disregard for international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulate the right of peoples to self-determination of their own destiny away from occupation and colonisation.

The foreign ministry pointed out that Netanyahu is proud of his "continuous denial of the occupation", and the resulting violations and crimes that arise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

