Brazil President Lula: We stand firm in our support of Palestinian rights

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assured the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs, Riyad Al-Maliki, that his country will stand firm in its support of Palestinian rights and will work for the restoration of Palestine's freedom and independence within the 1967 borders.

Speaking during his inauguration ceremony, da Silva reaffirmed his principled commitment to support the Palestinian cause, and his country's commitment to supporting the efforts of the State of Palestine in all international forums.

Al-Maliki reportedly met with Bolivia's President Luis Arce on the sidelines of the ceremony. Arce affirmed his country's strong support for Palestinian rights, stressing the depth of relations between the two countries, Bolivia's constant readiness to stand by the Palestinian people and support them in all forums and in their efforts to obtain their freedom and independence.

Al-Maliki met with the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, who stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting the presence of a large and important Palestinian community in Honduras.

