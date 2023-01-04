Egypt envoy meets Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change

The head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, met with a delegation from the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudan, according to a statement by the Sudanese Forces, on Tuesday.

The statement said that they discussed the political process in the country with Kamel and his accompanying delegation in Khartoum.

During the meeting, the Egyptian side affirmed "its keenness for the success of the political process in Sudan led by the Sudanese people, and its willingness to work to bring the views of the Sudanese parties closer", according to the statement.

The Forces for Freedom and Change stressed that "the framework agreement constitutes the agreed basis for a political solution with its agreed topics and parties", and stated that it welcomes all possible forms of Egyptian support for the agreement.

On 5 December, 2022, the military component signed a "framework agreement" with civilians led by the Forces for Freedom and Change regarding a two-year transitional period with the formation of an entirely civilian government.

On Monday, Abbas Kamel met with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander of the Sudanese Army, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, where he conveyed to him a verbal message from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding ways to develop relations between the two countries.

The agreement aims to resolve the Sudanese crisis that has been ongoing since 25 October, 2021, when the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, imposed exceptional measures, including the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the Transitional Ministers, the arrest of ministers and politicians, the declaration of a state of emergency and the dismissal of governors.

Before these measures, a transitional phase began in Sudan on 21 August, 2019, which was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024, during which power will be shared by the army, civil forces and armed movements that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2020.

Protests have been taking place in Khartoum in recent days in rejection of the framework agreement, called for by the coordinators of the resistance committees and activists. They reject the principle of negotiation with the military component after the events of 25 October, 2021.