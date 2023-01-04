Indonesia Working Group condemns racist Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia's Working Group for Al-Aqsa condemned on Wednesday the "racist aggression" at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"This unjustified provocation constituted a gross violation of human rights principles and must be confronted," said the group. Members also slammed the composition of the cabinet formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their avowed commitment to the colonial settlement of the occupied Palestinian territories.

With the inclusion of notorious far-right extremists such as Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz, the Indonesian group warned of an escalation of Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, particularly in occupied Jerusalem.

"We call on world leaders to stand against this new racist and xenophobic regime, which poses a dangerous threat to regional and international peace. Moreover, the Palestinians need to make every effort to achieve national unity."

The group appealed to Muslims around the world to unite in order to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine from the Zionist occupation. The people of Indonesia, it concluded, stand in solidarity with the Palestinians to end the Zionist colonisation of their land.

READ: Israel seizes tents used as school in Masafer Yatta