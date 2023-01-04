Iran accuses UK and Germany of involvement in Soleimani assassination

Iran has accused Britain and Germany of being involved in the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani three years ago near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack on 3 January, 2020.

According to a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Massoud Setayeshi, London and Berlin provided information and technical assistance to Washington to carry out the assassination in a "flagrant violation of the most basic international laws." Setayeshi told a press conference on Tuesday that the Iranian judicial authority is following this issue up in local and international courts. Four indictments, he said, have been presented against those involved in Soleimani's assassination.

"More than 800 letters and judicial orders have been sent to legal centres, and 154 suspects, including 96 American nationals, have been identified and prosecuted legally," explained Setayeshi. "Eleven summonses to appear before the judiciary have been sent to nine countries."

The spokesman added that prosecution notices were sent to the addresses of the 96 Americans while Iran has requested Interpol "red notices" to be issued for dozens of others, including former US President Donald Trump.

