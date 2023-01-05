Hamas condemns settler attack on Christian cemetery in Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday strongly condemned an attack carried out by Israeli Jewish settlers on a Protestant cemetery in occupied Jerusalem, a statement said.

Hamas said that the storming of the cemetery in occupied Jerusalem and the smashing of gravestones by extremist Jewish settlers was "unjustified".

The resistance movement said that "this act is a crime that violates international laws and conventions," holding the Israeli occupation "fully accountable for its repercussions."

In its statement, Hamas said: "We affirm that the Israeli occupation and colonial settlers' escalating crimes by attacking and desecrating Islamic and Christian cemeteries in occupied Jerusalem uncover the truth about the settler-colonial occupation state."

Hamas called on human rights and humanitarian organisations and the international community "to assume their responsibility towards the Palestinian cause and denounce and work towards ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine."

