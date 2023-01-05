Report: Israel carried out 8,724 violations against Palestinians in 2022

Israeli occupation and extremist Jewish settlers committed 8,724 violations against Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during 2022, a report issued by the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission said yesterday.

Muayyad Shaaban, head of the organisation, said the violations were committed during the term of two previous Israeli prime ministers who "held different political views, but the essence of their aggression on the Palestinians is the same."

Shaaban said that the Israeli settlers carried out 1,187 violations, including the killing of six Palestinians.

The settlers carried out 354 attacks on Palestinian trees that included uprooting and poisoning 10,291 trees.

Israeli occupation authorities, Shaaban said, issued 1,220 demolition orders against Palestinian facilities and homes under the pretext that they lacked the impossible to obtain building permits.

They also demolished 715 facilities, affecting 1,235 people.

He said he expects the situation to be even worse this year as the new right-wing government takes office in Israel.