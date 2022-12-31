130 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel in 2022

Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022, with 20 reporters still in its custody, according to a local NGO on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Prisoner Information Office documented 36 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in December.

"More than 130 journalists were detained in 2022 in a brazen violation of all international laws and norms that guarantee the freedom of opinion and expression," the statement said.

"Israel is still holding 20 journalists, including Jerusalemite reporter Mahmoud Issa, who has been detained since 1993," it added.

For its part, the Beirut-based Journalist Support Committee said 13 Palestinian reporters were injured by Israeli forces in December.

"Journalists were repeatedly attacked by Israeli occupation forces and settlers," it added in a statement.

Palestinians mark Dec. 31 as Palestinian Journalist Day in recognition of their role in embracing Palestinian struggle and national rights.

