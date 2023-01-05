Turkiye FM protests Israel minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday called his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, and conveyed Ankara's protest and rejection of the Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, provocative act of breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Minister Cavusoglu reminded his Israeli counterpart, Mr. Cohen of our country's sensitivities and aspirations towards the Palestinian cause, and stressed in this context that the provocative act of the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir yesterday against Al-Aqsa Mosque is unacceptable," the statement said.

Ankara expects "all kinds of provocative actions to be avoided," Cavusoglu said, stressing the importance Turkiye attaches to preserving the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

For his part, Cohen said Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo of the site, and that this visit does not constitute a change in policy.

Under the heavy protection of Israel Police, Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, in a move condemned by the Palestinians, Arab and Western capitals, as well as several members of the Israeli Knesset.

