Saudi condemns far-right MK storming Al-Aqsa

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the "provocative" practices of Israel's newly appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday.

"The Ministry expresses the Kingdom's regret at the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international norms and principles of respecting religious sanctities," a statement issued yesterday said.

The Saudi statement did not name Ben-Gvir but referred to him as an "Israeli official who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards."

The ministry stressed the Kingdom's "firm position in standing by the brotherly Palestinian people, and supports all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

