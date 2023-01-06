Israel returns bodies of Palestinians it killed 2 years ago

Palestinian authorities on Wednesday received the bodies of two Palestinians withheld by Israel for more than two years.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry said Israeli authorities handed over the body of Ashraf Halaseh, 30, from Al-Sawahreh town in occupied East Jerusalem and Mohammad Amro, 36, from Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Halaseh was shot dead by Israeli forces in August 2020 in East Jerusalem, while Amro was killed in February 2021 near the illegal Etzion settlement in Bethlehem.

The two bodies were returned to their families for burial.

Israel still withholds 114 Palestinian corpses since 2015, in addition to 256 others buried in the so-called Cemetery of Numbers.

