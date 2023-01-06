Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel returns bodies of Palestinians it killed 2 years ago

January 6, 2023 at 11:57 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians hold placards during a demonstration to demand the return of the bodies of relatives who were allegedly involved in attacks and consequently killed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank town of Hebron, on 30 August 2020. [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian authorities on Wednesday received the bodies of two Palestinians withheld by Israel for more than two years.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry said Israeli authorities handed over the body of Ashraf Halaseh, 30, from Al-Sawahreh town in occupied East Jerusalem and Mohammad Amro, 36, from Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Halaseh was shot dead by Israeli forces in August 2020 in East Jerusalem, while Amro was killed in February 2021 near the illegal Etzion settlement in Bethlehem.

The two bodies were returned to their families for burial.

Israel still withholds 114 Palestinian corpses since 2015, in addition to 256 others buried in the so-called Cemetery of Numbers.

