Israel's UN envoy: 'PA is Israel's enemy'

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), on Friday described the Palestinian Authority (PA) as Israel's "enemy" and the PA's ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, as a "representative of an enemy."

Speaking to Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan, Erdan declared that the PA is "our enemy" and Mansour: "Is the representative of an enemy that pays terrorists, that incites, that leads to the murder of innocent civilians."

On Twitter, Erdan wrote: "The PA caused the killing of two innocent Israelis and the PA is currently considered Israel's enemy."

He claimed that Mansour had attacked him during the UN Security Council's meeting, which was held to discuss the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

During the UN Security Council's meeting, Mansour questioned: "Which red line should Israel violate to have the UN Security Council say enough? When will you move on?"

Erdan, during the UN Security Council's meeting, also said: "We are here discussing the peaceful 13-minute visit of a Jewish minister to the holiest Jewish site under the sovereignty of the liberal democracy of Israel. This meeting creates a sense of emergency over a non-event."

On Twitter, he wrote: "Every Jew has the right to visit the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque)."

