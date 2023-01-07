PA: 'Israel's measures will not discourage our people, leadership'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Friday that Israeli measures – cutting $39 million from its tax revenues – will not discourage Palestinians or their leadership.

In a statement issued by the PA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA condemned the Israeli cabinet's approval of a set of sanctions against it in response to the Palestinian leadership's decision to go to the International Court of Justice.

The Foreign Ministry urged that these sanctions reflect the racist and colonial policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government against Palestinians.

It also said that these sanctions amount to a: "Flagrant violation of Israel's obligations as an occupying power and a persistence in Israel's rebellion against international law and signed agreements."

Meanwhile, the ministry stressed: "These, along with other Israeli measures, will not discourage our people and our leadership from continuing the struggle and the political, diplomatic and legal action to provide international protection for our people."

The PA also asserted that it will not stay silent as it pledged: "To put an end to Israel's continued impunity from accountability to end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine."

Concluding its statement, the PA's Foreign Ministry called on the US administration to intervene to stop the implementation of the Netanyahu government's policies: "Which are hostile to our people and peace."

