Iran's supreme leader calls anti-regime protesters 'traitors'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has described demonstrators who have been protesting following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody as "traitors", claiming they "receive support from outside Iran".

Iran has been rocked by popular protests following the death of the 22-year-old in September.

Speaking yesterday, Khamenei said Iran's enemies are unable to reach their goals by supporting the demonstrators, calling for the responsible agencies to take serious action against demonstrators.

"The enemy's most important tool in the rebel movement is propaganda spread by Western, Arab and Hebrew media and social media platforms," he added.

