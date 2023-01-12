3 Palestinians injured as Israel army raids Nablus

Three Palestinians were injured today by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said medics treated three people injured by fire from Israeli occupation forces.

Earlier today, Israeli forces pushed into Nablus from several entrances amid gunfire, witnesses said.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out raids into Nablus in search of members of an armed group known as the Lions' Den, which emerged in the occupied West Bank last year.

Israel blames the Lions' Den group for attacks on Israeli targets, including the death of an Israeli soldier in October last year.

A Palestinian was also killed today by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the Balata refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

