Palestine activities call on PA to end political detentions

The National and Islamic Institutions, Events and Forces Committee in Nablus governorate in the northern occupied West Bank have categorically rejected all forms of political arrest carried out by the Palestinian Authority "against civilians and fighters", calling on the PA to end political arrests, Quds Press reported.

The committee called for "an end to these arrests, as a gesture of goodwill, to strengthen national unity, avoid providing opportunities for the [Israeli] occupation and its collaborators, and preserve civil peace and social fabric."

In its statement yesterday, it warned that the PA's security services' crackdown on peaceful protesters in the city of Nablus on Tuesday is extremely dangerous for Palestinian internal unity and only serves the Israeli enemy.

The committee also appealed to "end this unfortunate situation, and to unify ranks, to face the challenges imposed by the [Israeli] occupation on the Palestinian cause."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority security services suppressed a peaceful march calling for the release of political prisoners and resistance fighters.

