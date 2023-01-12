Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian killed by Israel north of Jerusalem

41-year-old Palestinian Samir Aslan [@QudsNen/Twtitter]
A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during a military raid in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, today, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Samir Awni Harbi Aslan, 41, died after he was shot in the chest by Israeli forces.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the camp and searched a number of houses, triggering clashes with angry residents.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Israel has carried numerous raids in the Occupied Palestinian Territories to detain what it says are "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids often lead to occupation forces shooting and killing Palestinians.

