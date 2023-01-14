Turkiye calls for Sweden to fight PKK provocations

The Turkish Parliament speaker, foreign minister and other senior Turkish officials slammed Sweden on Friday over allowing a PKK/YPG provocative show in Stockholm.

"We saw another provocation by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Sweden. In fact, this is an act that includes both racism and a hate crime. Therefore, it is an act that Sweden must also fight against," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asserted.

Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop called on his Swedish counterpart to take necessary action on the provocative demonstration staged by "terrorist supporters" in Stockholm on Thursday.

Speaking with Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen, Şentop urged: "We urgently expect the perpetrators of this action to be identified, and concrete steps to be taken to prevent such incidents."

He added: "The heinous act of the terrorist organisation PKK/PYD/YPG supporters in Stockholm, targeting Turkiye and our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, caused great discomfort in the country, and in all segments of society."

On Thursday, a group gathered in front of the historic City Hall in Stockholm, hung an effigy depicting Erdogan on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage on social media.

