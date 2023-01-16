1,600 Emiratis visited Israel since the normalisation agreements

A media investigation showed that 1,600 Emirati tourists have visited Israel since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions last year, while the number of Israelis who have visited the Gulf country since the normalisation agreements were signed about two years ago has reached more than half a million.

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism did not specify the number of tourists from Bahrain who visited Israel, as it is very small, according to the Arabic-speaking Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Although bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE rose from $11.2 million in 2019 to $1.2 billion last year, the agreements in the UAE and Bahrain have declined in popularity, according to a survey by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

