Herzog: We are at the height of a profound disagreement that is tearing Israel apart

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, revealed Monday morning that his country has entered a profound disagreement that will tear the Israeli people apart.

Herzog said in media statements, "This conflict worries me deeply, as it worries many across Israel and the [Jewish] Diaspora."

"I am now focused on two critical roles that I believe I bear as President at this hour: averting a historic constitutional crisis and stopping the continued rift within our nation," he added.

He continued, "The President's Residence is the only place that still has the faith of all the people; it was well-suited to mediate and find a solution that is acceptable to everyone."

Herzog noted that, over the past week, he has worked around the clock and in every possible way, with endless effort with the relevant authorities, with the aim of creating a broad and fruitful dialogue in which those involved listened to each other.

He said that he is unsure his efforts will bear fruit, as the road is long and the gaps between the parties are wide.

Israel has been witnessing two weeks of political tensions, against the backdrop of the Israeli opposition's organisation of mass demonstrations on Saturday, against the policies of the new Israeli government, especially with regard to the changes that Netanyahu intends to bring about under the pretext of reforming the Judiciary in Israel.

