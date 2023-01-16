Israel: opposition threatens civil disobedience over judicial reform

The Israeli opposition has threatened civil disobedience over the right-wing government's plan to bring about fundamental reform of the judicial system.

Nearly 80,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday night in Tel Aviv's Habima Square to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government and its plans for sweeping changes to the justice system. Demonstrations were also held in Jerusalem and Haifa.

According to former Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan, the demonstrations will not end unless the government backs down from destroying the judicial system. An unprecedented level of civil disobedience is threatened.

Golan told Yedioth Ahronoth that the people have two ways to change government decisions. The first is demonstrations, and the second is paralysing the economy through civil disobedience.

Netanyahu defended the proposed review and overhaul of the judicial system. Millions of Israelis voted in favour of change, he pointed out. However, he mentioned the possibility of amendments to the proposed formula for reforming the system.

