Mandela's grandson: Free Western Sahara and Palestine
Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the late South African revolutionary and president Nelson Mandela, called Western Sahara the last colony of Africa and chanted 'free Palestine' in memory of his grandfather. He was speaking at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers, Algeria.
