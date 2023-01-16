Portuguese / Spanish / English

Mandela's grandson: Free Western Sahara and Palestine

Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the late South African revolutionary and president Nelson Mandela, called Western Sahara the last colony of Africa and chanted 'free Palestine' in memory of his grandfather. He was speaking at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers, Algeria.
