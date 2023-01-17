Israel concerned about El-Arish Port project in North Sinai

Israel is concerned about Egypt's development of the Port of El-Arish in North Sinai, Quds Press has reported.

Citing Israeli media, the report said that Israel believes that better port facilities at El-Arish could create competition for its own ports on the Mediterranean Sea, given the Egyptian city's strategic location. Egypt's decision to develop El-Arish comes as part of a plan to develop the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

According to Egyptian media, the first phase of El-Arish Port development will be completed by the end of this year. The total cost is expected to be three billion Egyptian pounds (around $10 million).

