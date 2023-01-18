Hamas will not release Israel captives without 'honourable swap'

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, stressed on Tuesday that its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades "will not release Israeli captives without an honourable swap".

In a statement, Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qasem, said: "Palestinian Resistance is able to release out prisoners. It has previously proved that and proved its creative ability to use different tools and means."

He added: "The video published by Al-Qassam for one of the Zionist captives in its hands emphasises Hamas' seriousness regarding the issue of the prisoners, as well as Hamas' persistence on reaching a prisoner swap."

Qasem blamed "consecutive Zionist governments for the procrastination and intentional disinformation of the Zionist nation regarding the health conditions of the Israeli captives at the hands of Al Qassam Brigades."

Al-Qassam has been holding four Israeli captives since 2014 and 2015. Early this week, it published a video clip of one of them, Avera Mengistu, wondering: "Until when I will remain here along with my colleagues? … Where is the state and people of Israel?"