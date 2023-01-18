Haniyeh says 'Scientific research and knowledge production our strategic goals'

The Head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Tuesday that "scientific research and knowledge production are among the strategic goals" of Hamas. Ismail Haniyeh made his comment in a televised speech for the First Scientific Conference for the ministry of education in Gaza.

"Scientific research fulfils our national needs, builds domestic capabilities and opens the pathway for our people to take part in the liberation process," said the Hamas leader. "The societies suffering under occupation need education more than others as occupation anonymises nations to link them to the occupiers' cultures. This is where the importance of education and scientific research comes in: to help nations liberate themselves."

Haniyeh recalled the martyred leaders of the movement. They were, he pointed out, among the top scientific and professional people, and left their mark on the development of the Palestinian resistance and its capabilities.

There are 225,000 university students in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, he added, including 5,000 postgraduates.

"Gaza has surprised the world with its abilities, and production and accumulation of knowledge despite the strict Israeli siege and the tight restrictions imposed on scientific research," concluded Haniyeh. "Research centres have become banks of thinking for the developed countries as their leaders draft the public policies for their countries." He stressed that the door is open for any research or vision that will develop performance and solve problems.