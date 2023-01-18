Netanyahu to AIPAC head: 'Main struggle has been – and remains – with Iran'

During a meeting with Betsy Korn, head of pro-Israeli American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday that Israel's main conflict is with Iran.

Netanyahu met with AIPAC President, Betsy Korn, AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr and AIPAC-Israel Director Cameron Brown.

A statement issued by Netanyahu's office said: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised that the main struggle has been – and remains – with Iran."

The Jewish News Syndicate reported Netanyahu saying: "The time has come for Israel and the United States, along with other countries, to stand together, and I look forward to discussing this with President [Joe] Biden and his team."

He added: "Today, more people agree on the issue than ever before."

Netanyahu said on several occasions after he took office on 29 December that preventing Iran from processing a nuclear weapon is his government's top priority.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Netanyahu also said that people around the globe are now seeing the Iranian regime's internal repression of its citizens, referring to the crackdown on the ongoing protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody several months ago.

AIPAC is the largest pro-Israeli group in the United States that advocates and defends Israel within the US political circles.

Iran has often, in recent years, accused its arch-foe, Israel, of carrying out espionage and sabotage acts at key nuclear, military and industrial facilities through local agents.