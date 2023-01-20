US says its base in Syria has come under suicide drone attack

A US military base in south-eastern Syria came under attack from three suicide drones on Friday, resulting in casualties to some of the US's partner forces, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Two of the drones were shot down, but a third hit the Al-Tanf Garrison, resulting in injuries to two members of the Syrian Free Army who required medical attention, US Central Command said in a statement. No US service members were injured.

"Attacks of this kind are unacceptable – they place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardise the fight against Daesh," spokesperson, Joe Buccino said.

The base sits in the remote Syrian Desert, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.

The US has used the base to prevent Iran from forming a land bridge to Syria via Iraq since 2016, and to carry out anti-Daesh mission. It has repeatedly come under attack.

