Arrested at 13, Palestinian turns 21 in jail

Ahmad Manasra was arrested at 13 and sentenced to attempted murder at 14 despite courts admitting he wasn't involved in a stabbing attack allegedly perpetrated by his 15-year-old cousin. His cousin was shot dead at the scene and so wasn't tried for the attack, but Ahmad turned 21 in jail having served seven years of his 12 year sentence, which was later reduced to 9.5 years.