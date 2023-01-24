Israel wants to impose Talmudic rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque, warns Sheikh Raed Salah

The head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, said on Monday that repeated Israeli incursions into and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of the occupation state's efforts to create and impose a Talmudic religious presence in the Muslim place of worship.

Salah told journalists that Israel is trying to achieve this not only through repeated incursions at the Noble Sanctuary, but also through demanding that it be opened for such violations seven days a week, including Fridays, and even during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"All these efforts will end in failure, and Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain in its place and with its atmosphere, life and sovereignty," insisted Sh Salah. "Moreover, it will remain a purely Palestinian, Arab, Islamic right."

He noted that attempts to storm Al-Aqsa are not new, but started in the early days of the 1967 occupation. Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions by illegal Jewish settlers in the mornings and evenings, except for Friday and Saturday which are official holidays in the occupation state. The settlers are always protected by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers or police.

READ: HRW: New Israel guidelines isolate Palestinians