Palestine - Worker dies at Al-Jalama checkpoint after suffering a heart attack

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the worker, Abu Al-Rub, collapsed while on his way to work in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and was transferred to a hospital, but doctors later pronounced him dead.

The Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions in the Jenin Governorate mourned the death of the worker from Jalboun at the Jalama checkpoint, saying, "The worker, Saleh Abdel Latif Abu Al-Rub, from the village of Jalboun, east of Jenin, died at the Jalama checkpoint at dawn today, after he suffered a fatal heart attack while he was on his way to work in the Occupied Territories." He was later taken to the government hospital in Jenin, where the doctors confirmed his death. Abu Al-Rub worked in construction and died at the age of 67. He was supporting a family of 6."

The available data indicates that 73 workers died in various work accidents in the country, in 2022.

In the year 2021, the number of workers in industrial, commercial, service, agricultural and construction jobs reached 66, more than half of whom are Arab construction workers.

65 workers, including 47 from the Occupied West Bank, died in work-related accidents in construction workshops in the country during the year 2020; in 2019, 47 workers died and 39 in 2018.

It is worth noting that work accidents have increased in recent years, causing the death of hundreds of workers in workshops, the vast majority of whom are Palestinians from both sides of the Green Line, and foreign workers. This is a result of the authorities' negligence, as well as trade unions, regarding such accidents and their causes, especially the lack of safety and the failure to monitor the implementation of the general safety conditions for workers.

