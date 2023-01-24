Turkish-Japanese floating energy unit secures $71m loan from Japanese banks

Turkish and Japanese floating energy unit has secured financing from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and MUFG Bank, Ltd., to finance a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Senegal, local Turkish media reports.

According to Turkish media, the loan agreement was signed between two sides for an amount of up to $71 million.

With more than 25 years of experience, Turkish company, Karpowership, has a fleet of 36 power ships operating on four continents with a capacity of 6 gigawatts, the report added.

The floating energy units can connect directly to a country's electricity grid, leveraging existing infrastructure.

