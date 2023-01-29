Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack

January 29, 2023 at 2:38 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Two Injured After Shooting Outside Jerusalem's Old City
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 28: Police officers guard the scene were two Israelis were wounded in a shooting by a 13 year old Palestinian boy in East Jerusalem on January 28, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. Police said the gunman in Saturday's attack was a 13-year-old boy, who had been "neutralized." The attack comes after a shooting last night outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem that left eight dead. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
 January 29, 2023 at 2:38 pm

Israeli police on Saturday raised alert on Saturday, a day after seven settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem, reports Anadolu Agency.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai ordered the alert to be raised to the highest level following Friday's attack.

Israel identified the synagogue attack as Khairi Alqam, a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene of the attack on foot.

Meanwhile, Israeli police said its forces had detained 42 relatives and neighbors of Alqam for questioning into the attack.

Friday's attack came a day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

