Palestinians call on PA not to return to security coordination with Israel

Palestinians in Gaza protest against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the occupied West bank on 31 January 2023

Palestinian factions today called on the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah not to backtrack on its decision to stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation. This came in an event held in rejection of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The factions said the US administration will not impose any punishment on the Israeli occupation and called for the formation of a unified national leadership to confront the fascist Israeli government.

Arab countries, they added, must stop normalising ties with the Israeli occupation.

