Turkiye and S Korea sign agreement on battle tank

January 31, 2023 at 5:08 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Germany, News, South Korea, Turkey
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay (R) meets with Prime Minister of South Korea, Kim Boo-kyum (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye [Muhammet Fatih Ogras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
South Korea and Turkiye signed a deal for the engines to be used on Turkiye's domestic main battle tank (MBT) project, Altay, which was on hold after a deal with a German company collapsed, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, South Korean firm, SNT Heavy Industries, will supply Altay producer BMC with a 1,500-horsepower automatic transmission.

The export deal includes $74.9 million of supply until 2027 and has an option for further sourcing priced at $141 million between 2028 and 2030, the report added.

