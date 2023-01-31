Turkiye and S Korea sign agreement on battle tank

South Korea and Turkiye signed a deal for the engines to be used on Turkiye's domestic main battle tank (MBT) project, Altay, which was on hold after a deal with a German company collapsed, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, South Korean firm, SNT Heavy Industries, will supply Altay producer BMC with a 1,500-horsepower automatic transmission.

The export deal includes $74.9 million of supply until 2027 and has an option for further sourcing priced at $141 million between 2028 and 2030, the report added.

