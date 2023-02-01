China seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia

China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday as reported by Reuters.

Qin, who was recently appointed to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, adding that China highly appreciates Saudi's consistent support on issues involving China's core interests.

He said the sides should further expand cooperation on economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, investment, finance and high technology.

Prince Faisal said that Saudi Arabia regards relations with China as an important cornerstone of foreign relations, and fully adheres to the one-China principle.

READ: China supports Arab nations' independently exploring development paths;