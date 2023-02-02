US Coastguard seizes $33m of hashish and meth in Gulf of Oman

The US Coastguard seized $33 million worth of drugs from a fishing vessel that was smuggling narcotics in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, according to the US Naval Forces Central Command.

According to the report, more than 8,800 pounds of hashish and about 1,128 pounds of methamphetamine were found by Coastguard cutter, Emlen Tunnell.

The ship was patrolling waters in the Gulf of Oman as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, a consortium of allies that work to disrupt criminal and terrorist activities in the area.

