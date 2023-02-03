Israeli settler attacks Palestinian child with pepper spray 

An Israeli settler yesterday attacked a 14-year-old Palestinian child with pepper spray in Huwara, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, Quds Press reported.

The child's father, Suleiman Al-Mukhtar, told reporters that a settler stopped his vehicle at the main street in the town of Huwara, and sprayed pepper spray out of the window at the face of his 14-year-old son Faisal, causing him burns.

In January alone, Israeli settlers carried out 150 attacks on Palestinians, including during attempts to establish new illegal settlement outposts in separate areas of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, according to Quds Press.

