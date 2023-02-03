Palestinian committee calls for unity in facing Israel attacks

The High Follow-Up Committee (HFC); an extra-parliamentary organisation that acts as a national coordinating and representative body for Palestinian citizens of Israel, yesterday for unity; politically and popularly, to confront the mounting challenges and risks arising from the new Israeli government.

HFC Chairman, Muhammad Baraka, said unity cannot be just words and must be reflected in reality.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Higher Follow-up Committee affirmed that "the growing challenges facing the Palestinian masses are a continuation of the Israeli policies in all previous governments, but with more extremism under the current government."

"The stage requires close ranks, and for the political parties and movements in our Arab society to converge on what unites them in the face of this government, which seeks to suppress freedom of political action, and to impose non-stop restrictions on freedom of expression and freedom of protests, and the freedom to use symbols," it said.

The Committee warned of the Israeli government's plans targeting the Palestinian land and houses, through a project to Judaise the Galilee and the Negev, and to intensify attacks on the Palestinian residents in the Negev and their towns, by resuming harassment and intensifying the demolition of homes.

The Committee held the Israeli government fully responsible for the settlers'attack on the Church of the Flagellation on Via Dolorosa Street yesterday, explaining that it was at least the third attack on Christian sanctities in the city within two weeks.