After killing 5 Palestinians, Israel continues blockade of Jericho

Israel is continuing its blockade of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho after it killed five Palestinians and wounded six others overnight.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah said that the Israeli occupation force killed five Palestinians during a violent night raid of the Aqabat Jaber neighbourhood in Jericho.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its paramedics treated six Palestinians wounded in the same night raid, noting that three of them sustained head injuries caused by live ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation continued its tight blockade of the archaeological city, with roadblocks and checkpoints set up on all the roads leading to the city. Israeli occupation forces are stopping and thoroughly checking every car that leaves the ancient city.

Palestinians have complained that Israel is imposing collective punishment on the entire city, gravely harming its economy at a time when tourism is at its peak.

READ: Israel's Netanyahu plans tunnels to connect West Bank settlements