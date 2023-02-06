Egypt: newspaper apologises to Saudi Arabia

A state-owned daily newspaper in Egypt, Al–Gomhuria, has apologised to Saudi Arabia after its chief editor severely criticised the Gulf States.

Abdul Razzaq Tawfiq wrote a column criticising the Gulf States, especially Saudi Arabia, for their weakening financial support for Egypt. He described Gulf rulers as "rogue, sordid and barefooted" and said that they "should not feel superior to their masters [the Egyptians]."

Tawfiq published his column as part of a campaign by Egyptian journalists and media following a cut in financial support for Cairo and Saudi criticism of Egypt's fiscal policies.

Several weeks ago, it was reported that Saudi Arabia planned to stop investing in public companies in Egypt because they are all controlled by the army, which "lacks" economic efficiency. This was criticised by Egypt.

"The time of offering unconditional financial assistance has gone," said Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The hint was directed at several countries in receipt of financial support from the Kingdom, including Egypt.

READ: Saudi-Egypt tension rises