Arab League condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians

The Arab League condemned on Monday what it called an "open war and the organised Israeli crimes" against Palestinians, which have killed dozens since the beginning of the year, news agencies have reported.

The league's Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, warned about the silence towards the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, citing the Israeli violence across the occupied West Bank. Aboul-Gheit made his remarks during a meeting in Cairo with the EU envoy for the peace process in the Middle East, Sven Koopmans.

During the meeting, the two discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to confront the impasse in the political horizon. Aboul-Gheit criticised the failure of all supporters of peace, including the EU, which do not hold Israel responsible for this escalation, especially in light of the current Israeli government's plans to expand settlements and impose more restrictions on the Palestinians.

More specifically, the Arab League official expressed his anger at the repeated Israeli military campaigns, night arrests, house demolitions and other measures that violate international humanitarian law. He urged an immediate international intervention to stop "the continuous Israeli crimes."

